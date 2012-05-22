NEW YORK May 22 U.S. crude oil futures were little changed in post-settlement trading after industry data showed that domestic crude stocks rose last week by 1.5 million barrels, slightly above a Reuters poll forecast for a 1.0 million barrel increase.

NYMEX crude for July delivery, the new front-month contract, was down $1.26, or 1.36 percent, at $91.60 a barrel. Before the American Petroleum Institute released its report, it traded down $1.24, or 1.34 percent, at $91.62. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)