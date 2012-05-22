Exxon blasts New York prosecutor's climate probe as 'reckless'
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked a New York court to reject the latest subpoena request from the state's top prosecutor and called his climate change probe "reckless."
NEW YORK May 22 U.S. crude oil futures were little changed in post-settlement trading after industry data showed that domestic crude stocks rose last week by 1.5 million barrels, slightly above a Reuters poll forecast for a 1.0 million barrel increase.
NYMEX crude for July delivery, the new front-month contract, was down $1.26, or 1.36 percent, at $91.60 a barrel. Before the American Petroleum Institute released its report, it traded down $1.24, or 1.34 percent, at $91.62. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
LONDON, June 9 Glencore on Friday said it had bid for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, offering $2.55 billion cash plus a coal price linked royalty, outbidding a previous offer from Yancoal.