NEW YORK May 31 U.S. and Brent crude oil
futures pared losses on Thursday as Wall Street sharply cut
losses on a Dow Jones report that the International Monetary
Fund was considering extending a rescue loan to Spain if the
country is unable to bail out a troubled bank.
NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 77 cents, or
0.88 percent, at $87.05 a barrel at 12:44 p.m. (1644 GMT).
Before the DJ report broke, July crude was trading at around
$86.40, down $1.40.
In London, ICE July Brent crude traded at $102.33,
down $1.14, or 1.1 percent. Before the report, it was trading at
around $101.80, down $1.67, or 1.61 percent.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)