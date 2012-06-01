U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
June 1 U.S. crude oil futures lost further ground on Friday to hit the lowest level in almost eight months on global economic worries due to weak U.S. jobs data, soft Chinese manufacturing and the deepening euro zone debt crisis.
In a sell-off that affected commodities and financial markets, NYMEX crude for July delivery slid to a session low of $82.29 a barrel, down $4.24, or 4.9 percent, the lowest intraday price for front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 7, when prices hit $81.36.
By 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT), it traded at $82.85, down $3.68, or 4.25 percent.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.