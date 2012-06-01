June 1 U.S. crude oil futures lost further ground on Friday to hit the lowest level in almost eight months on global economic worries due to weak U.S. jobs data, soft Chinese manufacturing and the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

In a sell-off that affected commodities and financial markets, NYMEX crude for July delivery slid to a session low of $82.29 a barrel, down $4.24, or 4.9 percent, the lowest intraday price for front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 7, when prices hit $81.36.

By 2:22 p.m. EDT (1822 GMT), it traded at $82.85, down $3.68, or 4.25 percent.

