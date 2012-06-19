NEW YORK, June 19 U.S crude oil futures briefly pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude stocks fell by 550,000 barrels last week, lower than the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 milllion barrel drawdown.

NYMEX crude for July delivery was up 73 cents at $84 a barrel after the American Petroleum Institute issued its weekly report. Before the release, July crude was trading up 91 cents at $84.18. By 4:39 p.m. EST (2039 GMT), it was up 90 cents at $84.17. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)