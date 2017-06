NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. crude oil futures were down 87 cents to $80.58 a barrel on Thursday, after the latest U.S. data showed new jobless claims fell last week but the four-week average held at a six-month high.

U.S. crude was trading at $80.60 a barrel before the data.

Brent crude oil futures were down 82 cents to $91.87 a barrel after data. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)