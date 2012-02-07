NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures kept sharp gains on Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly forecast that it had raised its 2012 world oil demand growth forecast by 50,000 barrels per day to 1.32 million bpd.

NYMEX crude for March delivery was up $1.68, or 1.73 percent, at $98.59 a barrel by 12:09 p.m. EST (1709 GMT) IN London, ICE Brent crude was up 93 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $116.86. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)