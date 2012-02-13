UPDATE 1-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 13 The U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermedia's March contract traded at $100.83 a barrel, up $2.16, as of 2:38 p.m. EST (1938 GMT), on the IntercontinentalExchange.
WTI continued trading on ICE. Earlier, the CME Group halted trade of crude oil futures on its Globex electronic trading platform for technical reasons, according to an alert posted on the company's website.
SINGAPORE, June 12 Oil prices rose early on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.