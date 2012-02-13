NEW YORK Feb 13 The U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermedia's March contract traded at $100.83 a barrel, up $2.16, as of 2:38 p.m. EST (1938 GMT), on the IntercontinentalExchange.

WTI continued trading on ICE. Earlier, the CME Group halted trade of crude oil futures on its Globex electronic trading platform for technical reasons, according to an alert posted on the company's website.