NEW YORK Feb 13 Electronic trading of U.S. crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Globex platform resumed at 3:15 p.m. EST (2015 GMT) on Monday after being halted shortly after 2 p.m. EST due to technical problems.

By 3:19 p.m. EST, crude for March delivery was up $2.02, or 2.05 percent, at $100.69 a barrel. The front-month contract earlier settled at $100.91, up $2.24, or 2.27 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)