NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. crude futures turned negative in choppy trading on Tuesday, weighed down by weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for January and technical resistance.

By 12:11 p.m. EST (1711 GMT), NYMEX March crude was down 5 cents at $100.86 a barrel. It hit an early high of $101.84, with resistance seen around $102. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)