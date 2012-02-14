NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. crude futures fell back in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute reported domestic crude stocks rose 2.9 million barrels last week, far bigger than a forecast for a 1.5 million barrel rise in a Reuters poll.

NYMEX crude for March delivery was down 3 cents at $100.88 a barrel by 4:36 p.m. EST (2136 GMT). Before the industry group's data was released, the contract traded up 17 cents at $101.08. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)