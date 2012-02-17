NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. crude futures rose
further in post-settlement trading on Friday, hitting the
highest intraday price in nine months on expectations that
Greece will secure a debt bailout by next week.
Prices earlier were also supported by increasing signs of
economic strength in the United States and continued worries
over Iranian oil supplies.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March
delivery hit a session high of $104.14 a barrel, gaining
$1.83 or 1.8 percent, the priciest for front-month U.S. crude
since the May 11, 2011 intraday high of $104.60.
