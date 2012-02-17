NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. crude futures rose further in post-settlement trading on Friday, hitting the highest intraday price in nine months on expectations that Greece will secure a debt bailout by next week.

Prices earlier were also supported by increasing signs of economic strength in the United States and continued worries over Iranian oil supplies.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery hit a session high of $104.14 a barrel, gaining $1.83 or 1.8 percent, the priciest for front-month U.S. crude since the May 11, 2011 intraday high of $104.60. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)