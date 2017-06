NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 a barrel to a six-week high on Friday on tensions between Iran and the West and optimism that Greece will finally get a debt-bailout deal by next week.

The euro rose against the dollar on Greek hopes, improving investors' appetite for riskier assets such as oil and other commodities.

NYMEX crude for March delivery climbed to a session peak of $103.46 a barrel, up $1.15, reaching its loftiest level since Jan. 5's intraday high of $103.73.

At 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT), it was trading at $103.32, up $1.01. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)