NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. crude oil futures added to losses and Brent crude pared gains in post-settlement trading after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose much more than expected last week.

NYMEX crude for April delivery was down 34 cents at $105.91 a barrel at 4:35 p.m. EST (2135 GMT). Before release of the data from the American Petroleum Institute, it traded down 18 cents at $106.07.

In London, ICE April Brent crude was up 95 cents at $122.61. Before the data was released, it traded up $1.11 at $122.77. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)