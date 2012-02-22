NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. crude oil futures
added to losses and Brent crude pared gains in post-settlement
trading after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles
rose much more than expected last week.
NYMEX crude for April delivery was down 34 cents at
$105.91 a barrel at 4:35 p.m. EST (2135 GMT). Before release of
the data from the American Petroleum Institute, it traded down
18 cents at $106.07.
In London, ICE April Brent crude was up 95 cents at
$122.61. Before the data was released, it traded up $1.11 at
$122.77.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)