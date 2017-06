NEW YORK Feb 23 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains in post-settlement trading on Thursday, rising more than $2 to a fresh nine-month high, amid concerns that Iran's confrontation with the West over its nuclear program would escalate.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery climbed to a session high of $108.65 a barrel, up $2.37, or 2.2 percent, the highest intraday price for front-month U.S. crude since May 5 last year, when prices hit $109.38. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)