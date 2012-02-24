NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. crude futures
extended a rally on Friday, gaining more than $2 to hit the
highest intraday price in nine months, on fears that Iran's
tensions with the West would escalate after the U.N. nuclear
watchdog reported that Tehran had stepped up its work on nuclear
enrichment.
NYMEX crude for April delivery hit a session high of
$109.92 a barrel, up $2.09, or 1.94 percent, the highest for
front-month U.S. crude since the May 4, 2011, intraday high of
$111.22. By 1:53 p.m. EST (1853 GMT), it traded at $109.63, up
$1.80, or 1.67 percent.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)