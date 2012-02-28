Feb 28 U.S. crude futures added to losses in late trading on Tuesday, as weak data on durable goods trumped an upbeat report on consumer confidence. Technical signs also showed the market correction after the recent rally to near $110 a barrel had not completed. NYMEX crude for April delivery dropped to a session low of $106.30, down $2.26, or 2.08 percent. By 2:17 p.m. EST (1917 GMT) it traded at $106.73, down $1.83, or 1.69 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)