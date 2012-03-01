NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains to hit an intraday high above $108 a barrel on Thursday, on upbeat economic data from the United States and China and persistent worries about Iran supply disruption.

NYMEX crude for April delivery climbed to a session high of $108.31 a barrel, up $1.24, or 1.16 percent. By 12:29 p.m. EST (1729 GMT), it traded at $108.10, up $1.03, or 0.94 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)