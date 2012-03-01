NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. and Brent crude oil
futures pared gains sharply in post-settlement trading on
Thursday after CNBC quoted a Saudi Arabian oil official as
saying that earlier reports of a fire on a Saudi pipeline was
untrue.
By 4:09 p.m. EST (2109 GMT), NYMEX April crude
traded at $108.95 a barrel, up $1.88, or 1.76 percent. In the
frenzy over the unconfirmed Saudi pipeline report, NYMEX crude
shot up to a session high of of $110.55, up $3.48, or 3.25
percent, the highest intraday price for front month NYMEX crude
since May 4, 2011.
In London, ICE April Brent crude was up $3.68 at
$126.34. It had rallied earlier to a session high of $128.40, up
$5.74, or 4.68 percent, the highest intraday price for
front-month Brent since July 23, 2008.
Before the pipeline reports filtered into the oil markets,
prices were already sharply higher on news that Israel would
test-fire a ballistic interceptor missile that raised fears of a
conflict with Iran.
