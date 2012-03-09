NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. crude oil futures
rose more than $1 a barrel in choppy trading on Friday as
government report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than
expected in February.
Oil investors were initially hesitant to push prices higher
after the jobs data was released because another set of data
showed a bigger-than-expected trade deficit in January.
NYMEX crude for April delivery rose to a session high
of $107.69, up $1.11, or 1.04 percent. By 9:57 a.m. EST (1457
GMT), it traded at $107.35, up 77 cents, or 0.72 percent.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)