NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. oil futures pared
gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after the American
Petroleum Institute said domestic crude stocks rose by 2.8
million barrels last week, far more than the 1.7-million-barrel
build forecast in a Reuters poll.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery traded up 33 cents, or 0.31 percent, at $106.67
a barrel. Before the release of the industry data, it stood at
$106.76, up 42 cents, or 0.39 percent.
