UPDATE 4-Burst in investor confidence in oil pushes up prices
* U.S. drilling rises for record 21 weeks (Updates prices, adds comment)
NEW YORK, March 13 Brent and U.S. crude oil futures rallied on Tuesday in the wake of upbeat economic data from Germany and the United States, bolstering the outlook for oil demand. In London, ICE Brent for April delivery shot up to a session high of $126.40, up $1.06, or 0.85 percent. By 12 noon EDT, it traded at $126.11, up 0.77 cents, or 0.61 percent. U.S. April crude hit a session high of $107.24, up 90 cents or 0.85 percent. It later traded at $107.01, up 0.67 cents, or 0.63 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
* U.S. drilling rises for record 21 weeks (Updates prices, adds comment)
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.