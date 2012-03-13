NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. and Brent crude futures held on to gains on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policymakers issued a statement saying they would continue to keep rates exceptionally low at least through 2014.

U.S. April crude was up 78 cents, or 0.73 percent, at $107.12 a barrel by 2:20 p.m. EDT (1820 GMT). ICE April Brent crude was up $1.34, or 1.07 percent, at $126.68 a barrel. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)