April 10 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures extended losses in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry inventory data showed U.S. crude stocks rose 6.6 million barrels last week, vastly overshadowing the 2.1 million barrel forecast in a Reuters poll.

NYMEX crude for May delivery was down $1.52, or 1.48 percent, at $100.94 a barrel by 4:37 p.m. EDT (2037 GMT). It had traded down $1.25, or 1.22 percent, at $101.21 before release of the data from the American Petroleum Institute.

ICE May Brent crude traded in London at $119.54, down $3.13, or 2.55 percent, after posting at $119.82, down $2.85, or 2.32 percent, just before the report was issued. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)