NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than a dollar on Friday, still factoring in the weekly ThomsonReuters/University of Michigan weekly survey, which showed that American consumer sentiment slipped modestly in early April.

NYMEX crude for May delivery fell to a session low of $102.61, down $1.03, or 1 percent. By 1O:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT), it was down 81 cents, or 0.78 percent at $102.83. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)