NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. crude oil futures shifted higher on Wednesday, lifted by a rally on Wall Street, erasing earlier losses from a big increase in U.S. crude oil inventories and a report that Iran may be considering halting its nuclear program.

NYMEX crude for June delivery hit a session high of $104.57 a barrel, up $1.02, or 0.99 percent. By 1:39 p.m. EDT (1739 GMT), it was up 88 cents, or 0.85 percent, at $104.43. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)