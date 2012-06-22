AL JAZEERA NETWORK SAYS ON TWITTER IT IS "UNDER CYBER ATTACK ON ALL SYSTEMS, WEBSITES & SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS"
NEW YORK, June 22 Brent crude oil futures extended gains on Friday after rebounding from 18-month lows as recent oversold conditions prompted the return of some investors.
A move by the European Central Bank to ease some collateral rules for banks was also supportive.
By 12:35 p.m. EDT (1635 GMT), August Brent was up $1.78 at $91.01 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $91.25. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to talk to with all partners in the Middle East to de-escalate tensions amid an ongoing diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab powers, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday, but gave no other details.