NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. crude oil futures fell more than $1 on Monday as hopes faded that a European Union summit this week would come up with a decision to help Greece and as Tropical Storm Debby weakened in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

NYMEX crude for August delivery dropped to a session low of $78.60 a barrel, down $1.16, or 1.45 percent. By 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT), it traded at $78.83 for a loss of 93 cents, or 1.17 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)