UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $3 a barrel on Friday, in a selloff sparked by disappointment about weak jobs data for June that underscored slowing economic growth.
NYMEX crude for August delivery dropped to a session low of $84.16, down $3.06, or 3.51 percent. By 1:58 p.m. EDT (1758 GMT) the contract traded at $84.34, down $2.88, or 3.3 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar after Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port restrictions this week.