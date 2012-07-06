NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $3 a barrel on Friday, in a selloff sparked by disappointment about weak jobs data for June that underscored slowing economic growth.

NYMEX crude for August delivery dropped to a session low of $84.16, down $3.06, or 3.51 percent. By 1:58 p.m. EDT (1758 GMT) the contract traded at $84.34, down $2.88, or 3.3 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)