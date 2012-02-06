* Jan nonfarm payrolls grew much higher than forecast * Unemployment rate drops to near three-year low * Iranian leader lobs retaliation threat for embargo * CFTC-Oil speculators raise U.S. crude net longs * Coming up: API petroleum data, 4:30 p.m. EST, Tuesday NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. crude oil futures rose on Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as a surprise surge in U.S. jobs for January added to recent signs of improving economic growth and raised hopes for better oil demand going forward. The upbeat economic outlook added to early gains triggered by a warning from Iran's supreme leader that the country would retaliate against the West for imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program. Despite the day's gains, prices fell for the week, pressured by midweek inventory data which showed a higher-than-expected rise in domestic oil stockpiles and an unexpectedly large increase in gasoline inventories. Heating oil futures paced the energy complex, with the front-month March contract closing at an 11-week high due to a drop in inventories for six consecutive weeks. Weak demand for gasoline pulled down RBOB futures for the week, though they ended up on the day. The U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a near three-year low, Labor Department data showed. Nonfarm payrolls jumped 243,000, as factory jobs grew by the most in a year. The jobless rate fell to 8.3 percent - the lowest since February 2009 - from 8.5 percent in December. The gain in employment was the largest since April and far outstripped the 150,000 predicted in a Reuters poll of economists, suggesting less likehood of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve to spur a stronger recovery. The situation in the Middle East remained in traders' focus. The U.N. Security Council meets Saturday morning to vote on a European-Arab draft resolution endorsing an Arab League plan calling for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to give up power, council envoys said. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery settled at $97.84 a barrel, gaining $1.48, or 1.54 percent.* Gold extended losses and were down about 2 percent, its biggest one-day loss in more than a month as the jobs data dashed expectations of a further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA * American Petroleum Institute weekly U.S. petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), Tuesday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 97.84 1.48 1.5% 96.01 98.03 305,406 331,240 CLc2 98.23 1.49 1.5% 96.41 98.40 112,001 86,850 LCOc1 114.58 2.51 2.2% 111.93 114.71 226,215 213,050 RBc1 2.9144 0.0455 1.6% 2.8718 2.9259 43,230 58,572 RBc2 3.0466 0.0483 1.6% 3.0009 3.0521 29,663 36,840 HOc1 3.1144 0.0615 2.0% 3.0482 3.1186 59,749 61,641 HOc2 3.0946 0.0617 2.0% 3.0297 3.0980 21,970 28,216 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Feb 02 30D AVG Feb 02 NET CHNG CRUDE 738,228 745,272 548,662 1,437,443 -19,444 RBOB 135,272 156,535 131,906 329,690 5,657 HO 129,876 148,619 142,192 284,310 6,320