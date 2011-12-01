NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. crude oil futures turned lower Thursday after government data showed that jobless benefit claims rose last week to their highest level since late October.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 8:40 a.m. EST (1340 GMT), January crude CLF2 was down 26 cents at $100.10. It had been up 16 cents before the release of the data. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)