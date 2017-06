NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains and Brent crude pared losses on Thursday after an industry report showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in November to post its strongest level since June.

NYMEX January crude CLF2 was up 56 cents at $100.92 a barrel by 10:10 a.m. EST (1510 GMT). In London, ICE January Brent crude LCOF2 was down 19 cents at $110.33. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)