NEW YORK Dec 1 Brent and U.S. crude oil futures extended losses on Thursday as signs of further economic slowdown in Europe and a weaker factory sector in China outweighed better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

In London, ICE January Brent LCOF2 was down $1.92 at $108.60 a barrel by 11:23 p.m. EST (1623 GMT), after sliding to a session low of $108.44. NYMEX January crude CLF2 was down $1.01 at $99.35, after dropping to a session low of $99.25. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)