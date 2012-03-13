UPDATE 4-Burst in investor confidence in oil pushes up prices
* U.S. drilling rises for record 21 weeks (Updates prices, adds comment)
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday on data showing sharply higher U.S. retail sales in February, improved economic confidence in Germany and a statement from U.S. Fed policymakers they will maintain low interest rates at least through 2014.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.71 a barrel, up 37 cents, or 0.35 percent, after trading between $105.67 to $107.35. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
