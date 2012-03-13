NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday on data showing sharply higher U.S. retail sales in February, improved economic confidence in Germany and a statement from U.S. Fed policymakers they will maintain low interest rates at least through 2014.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.71 a barrel, up 37 cents, or 0.35 percent, after trading between $105.67 to $107.35. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)