NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. and Brent crude oil
futures were little changed in post-settlement trading on
Tuesday after industry data showed a large, surprising drawdown
of 4.5 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories last week.
A Reuters poll ahead of the report had forecast that
domestic crude stocks rose 2.4 million barrels.
NYMEX crude for March delivery was up $1.79 at $98.70
by 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT). Before the American Petroleum
Institute released its report, it traded up $1.80 at $98.71.
In London, ICE March Brent crude was up 17 cents at
$116.10. Before issuance of the report, it was up 22 cents at
$116.15.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos)