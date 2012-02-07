NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures were little changed in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed a large, surprising drawdown of 4.5 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories last week.

A Reuters poll ahead of the report had forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 2.4 million barrels.

NYMEX crude for March delivery was up $1.79 at $98.70 by 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT). Before the American Petroleum Institute released its report, it traded up $1.80 at $98.71.

In London, ICE March Brent crude was up 17 cents at $116.10. Before issuance of the report, it was up 22 cents at $116.15. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)