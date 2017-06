NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains near the close on Friday, as worries about Iran supply disruption reemerged and as the dollar weakened on lower chances of monetary tightening following data that showed inflationary pressures appeared contained.

NYMEX crude for April delivery hit a session high of $107.24 a barrel, gaining $2.13. It traded as low as $105.13 in the session. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)