NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. crude oil futures kept small gains in post-settlement trading Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude stockpiles rose by 507,000 barrels last week against the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel decline.

NYMEX August crude was up 18 cents at $79.39 a barrel by 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT). It was trading up 21 cents at $79.42 just before the data from the American Petroleum Institute was released. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)