GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; euro dips after ECB
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. crude oil futures kept small gains in post-settlement trading Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude stockpiles rose by 507,000 barrels last week against the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel decline.
NYMEX August crude was up 18 cents at $79.39 a barrel by 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT). It was trading up 21 cents at $79.42 just before the data from the American Petroleum Institute was released. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
DOHA, June 8 Qatar vowed on Thursday to ride out the isolation imposed on it by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism and said it would not compromise its sovereignty over foreign policy to resolve the region's biggest diplomatic crisis in years.