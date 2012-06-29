NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures gained further on Friday as the move by European leaders to aid troubled euro zone banks and preserve the single currently triggered a rally, after posting heavy losses on Thursday.

NYMEX August crude jumped to a session high of $84.05, up $6.36, or 8.19 percent, the biggest one-day percentage gain for front-month U.S. crude since Feb. 22, 2011.

In London, August Brent crude leaped to a session high of $96.62, gaining $5.26, or 5.76 percent, the biggest one-day percentage increase for front-month Brent since May 9, 2011. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)