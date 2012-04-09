NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. gasoline futures tumbled more than 2 percent on Monday, hitting their lowest level in more than a month, as a lower-than-expected jobs growth for March rekindled worries about long-term fuel demand prospects.

Gasoline futures also came under pressure from a sharp drop in the gasoline crack spread -- the value of gasoline per barrel against the prevailing price of crude -- after the spread hit a multi-year record in the four-day trading week last week.

Technical weakness also factored in, with front-month gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange sliding below its 30-day average, according to Reuters data.

NYMEX RBOB gasoline for May delivery dropped to a session low of $3.2555 a gallon, down 8.5 cents, or 2.5 percent, the lowest since March 7, after closing on Thursday at $3.3405

In the morning trade, the contract fell below its 30-day average of $3.3233. By 1:55 p.m. EDT (1755 GMT), it traded at $3.2931, down 4.74 cents.

Prices fell as U.S. commodities and financial markets reacted for the first time to the March jobs data issued on Friday, when markets were closed for a three-day holiday weekend.

Jobs growth for March slowed to 120,000 last month, the smallest rise since October and way below economists' forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase of 203,000.

The unemployment rate edged down to 8.2 percent from 8.3 percent in February, but that was not from jobs growth but because more people gave up looking for jobs and dropping out of the jobs market.

"The data was bad any which way you look at it and if this is the start of a lower jobs growth, that's bad for gasoline demand going forward as there is a strong correlation between demand and unemployment," said Dominick Chrichella, senior partner at Energy Management Institute in New York.

CRACK SPREAD DROPS

The NYMEX gasoline crack spread hit $41.06 on April 4, the widest since the introduction of the RBOB -- or reformulated gasoline blend-stock for oxygen blending -- gasoline futures -- in 2005, the new unleaded gasoline contract.

But the spread has since corrected sharply, finishing at $36.99 on Thursday and hitting a low of $35.69 on Monday.

"The correction is not necessarily surprising as the spread has become so high," said Katherine Spector, head of commodities strategy at CIBC World Markets in New York, who also noted that U.S. gasoline futures had also been rising on the coattails of the surge in the international benchmark Brent crude this year.

The crack spread has risen $28.58, or more than twice from its $12.48 close at the start of the year, influenced by fears of supply tightness following the idling of three large refineries in the U.S. Northeast due to poor profitability.

The possibility that at least one of the refineries may resume operations after being sold has traders reassessing their positions as "that will mean more output even though demand is still weak at this time," Spector said.