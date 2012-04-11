NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. gasoline futures turned higher Wednesday after government inventory data showed an unexpectedly large drawdown of 4.28 million barrels in gasoline stockpiles last week, dwarfing the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.3-million-barrel decline.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, gasoline for May delivery traded up 1.89 cents, or 0.58 percent, at $3.2685 a gallon by 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT). Before the weekly report was released, the motor fuel was down 0.90 cent, or 0.28 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)