NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. heating oil futures gained a premium against RBOB gasoline futures on Wednesday, as the spread between the two product contracts reversed for the first time since Feb. 29, according to Reuters data.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:57 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), front-month May heating oil traded at $3.1293, down 0.02 cent a gallon, while May RBOB gasoline was dealt at $3.1268, down 3.25 cents. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)