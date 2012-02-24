NEW YORK Feb 24 Brent crude oil futures
rose for the fifth day on Friday to end at the highest level
since late April last year on fears of worsening tensions
between Iran and the West after the U.S. nuclear watchdog
reported Tehran had ratcheted up its work on nuclear enrichment.
In London, ICE Brent for April delivery settled at
$125.47 a barrel, up $1.85 or 1.5 percent, the highest for
front-month Brent futures since April 29, 2011, when they ended
at $125.89.
In five days, Brent crude rose $5.89, or 4.93 percent, the
biggest weekly percentage gain since the week to Jan. 6, when
prices advanced 5.28 percent.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)