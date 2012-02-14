NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Tuesday on weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales, Greek debt worries and concerns about Europe's economy after Moody's warned it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria.

Losses were limited by news that a Canadian oilsands processing plant that sends output to the U.S. Midwest would be shut longer than initially thought and by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In choppy trading, NYMEX crude for March delivery settled at $100.74 a barrel, dipping 17 cents, or 0.17 percent, after trading between $100.28 and $101.84.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)