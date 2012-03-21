* EIA inventory data, Iran tensions supportive
* Saudi supply pledge keeps investors cautious
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. crude futures ended up
more than 1 percent on Wednesday, recovering from the previous
day's sharp losses, after government data showed a surprise
drawdown in domestic oil stockpiles last week.
Tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear
program continued to be supportive.
With trading choppy, turnover dropped 37 percent from U.S.
crude's 30-day average, Reuters data showed.
Investors remained cautious in the wake of Saudi Arabia's
pledge on Tuesday -- the cause of the sharp loss that day --
that it would meet any supply shortfall, amid market fears of
disruption in Iranian oil flow.
U.S. crude oil inventories fell 1.16 million barrels last
week, the Energy Information Administration said in a weekly
report, against the forecast for a 2.4-million-barrel increase
in a Reuters poll.
Gasoline stocks fell by 1.21 million barrels and distillate
inventories rose by 1.76 million barrels, the EIA said. The
forecasts were for a 1.6-million-barrel draw in distillate
stocks and a 1.9-million-barrel decline in gasoline supplies.
Crude oil stored at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub
dipped by 176,000 barrels last week, while overall refinery
utilization fell 0.5 percentage point, the EIA said.
U.S. President Barack Obama began a two-day, four-state
"energy blitz" designed to ease growing voter anxiety about high
gasoline prices.
Obama was expected to promote his administration's goal of
developing alternative energy and increasing oil and gas
drilling to reduce dependence on imported crude oil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
, the new front month, settled at $107.27 a barrel,
gaining $1.20, or 1.13 percent. It traded from $106.06 to
$107.64.
* In London, ICE May Brent crude closed at $124.20,
up 8 cents, or 0.06 percent, trading from $123.76 to $124.80.
* Brent narrowed its premium against front-month U.S. crude
to $16.93 at the close, from $18.05 on Tuesday.
* NYMEX April RBOB gasoline settled at $3.3571 a
gallon, down 0.6 cent, or 0.18 percent, trading between $3.3410
and $3.3738.
* NYMEX April heating oil ended down 2.05 cents or
0.63 percent, to settle at $3.2162 a gallon, trading from $3.21
to $3.2484.
* China halved crude oil imports from Iran in February from
December levels to pressure Tehran in a contract dispute, while
increasing its purchases from Iran's rival Saudi Arabia to a
record level to fill the gap.
* Commercial crude oil stocks in China fell 3.77 percent by
the end of February from a month earlier, official news agency
Xinhua said, suggesting the world's second-biggest oil importer
pumped a large volume into strategic reserves.
* The United States has exempted Japan and 10 European Union
nations from financial sanctions as they have significantly cut
purchases of Iranian oil.
* South Korea and the United States will hold another round
of official talks "shortly" to discuss reductions in South
Korea's hefty imports of Iranian oil, a source at the Korean
economy ministry said.
* Urals exports via Transneft are set to increase 4.6
percent to 54.83 million tonnes in the second quarter compared
to the first quarter as Russia launches the new Baltic terminal
at Ust-Luga, sources said.
* European refineries reduced their utilization rates in
February. Rates in 16 European countries were at 81.59 percent,
down slightly from January's 81.72 percent, data from industry
monitor Euroilstock showed.
* U.S. home sales fell 0.9 percent in February to an annual
rate of 4.59 million units, but upward revisions in the prior
month's pace and the first yearly increase in prices in 15
months suggested the housing market recovery remained on track.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities struggled to rise above recent highs,
hampered by losses in risk-associated sectors such as energy and
financials.
* The euro dropped from a two-week high against the dollar,
hurt by widening interest rate differentials between safe-haven
German debt and peripheral bonds, suggesting renewed euro zone
worries.
* Copper rose on thin volume, recovering a sliver of
Tuesday's 2-percent drop, reflecting investor indecision over
how deep a slowdown China's economy will face.
* Gold rose slightly on short-covering, but waning interest
from investment funds and an improving U.S. economic outlook
limited gains.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. EIA natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430
GMT) on Thursday.