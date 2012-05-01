* U.S. manufacturing best in 10 months, lifts oil * POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles seen up last week * Fed officials state views on QE3, market watches * Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EDT, Wednesday NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. crude oil futures started May by bounding higher on Tuesday and to a five-week high as U.S. manufacturing growth in April hit the highest in 10 months, boosting the demand outlook for oil after recent data showed the economy had lost steam. The closely watched index of national factory activity from the private Institute for Supply Management rose to 54.8 from 53.4 in March, beating expectations for a decline to 53. A pickup in China's official purchasing managers' index for April also supported oil's demand prospects as it signaled that the Chinese economy may be recovering from a first quarter trough. On Monday, crude futures had fallen, reversing course after six straight days of gains. The loss was marginal as investors hoped that the recent spate of bearish economic data will prod the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt more monetary easing measures. But Fed officials' views clashed on the issue. On Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said he was not inclined to increase monetary policy accommodation, including more quantitative easing. However, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Fed has a "tremendous" amount of room to ease policy as he sees the United States not likely to see a "burst" of inflation. In post-settlement trading, crude futures held gains after the American Petroleum Institute's weekly inventory data showed that domestic crude stocks rose by 2.0 million barrels last week, less than the 2.5-million-barrel increase forecast in a Reuters poll. [EIA/S} Heating oil and RBOB gasoline futures pared losses as the industry report showed that those inventories fell much more than expected. Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and gasoline, shrank by 4.2 million barrels, far more than the forecast for a 200,000-barrel decline. Gasoline stocks slid by 3.9 million barrels, against the forecast for an 800,000-barrel drop. Refinery utilization rose 1.0 percentage point, the API report also showed. The forecast was for a 0.4 percentage point increase. Oil investors will await the next set of inventory data, from the federal Energy Information Administration, due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery closed $1.29 higher, or 1.23 percent, at $106.16 a barrel, the highest settlement since March 27. * Technical buying gave the contract an added boost as it hurdled the 50-day average at $105.21, easily breaking through resistance to hit a session high of $106.43, the highest intraday price since March 28. * In London, ICE Brent for June delivery edged up 19 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $119.66, rebounding from losses in the two previous sessions. * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $13.50 at the close, from $14.60 on Monday. * U.S. gasoline demand fell last week by 5.6 percent from the same week a year ago, even as pump prices declined, MasterCard's weekly SpendingPulse data showed. * Marathon Petroleum Corp said it will undertake a 70-day turnaround at its 106,000 bpd refinery in Detroit, after it completes an upgrade project in the third quarter of this year. * Exxon Mobil Corp said there was no change in the status of the North Line pipeline but expects the South Line portion of the HLS (Heavy Louisiana Sweet) pipeline to restart operations this week. [ID: nL4E8G16G6] * BP Plc plans to return its 225,000 bpd Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale, Washington, to full service this month after repairing units damaged by a fire in February and completion of second quarter maintenance. * J.P. Morgan Chase revised lower its 2012 price forecast for U.S. crude, also called West Texas Intermediate, by $3 to $108 a barrel as it expects the Brent/WTI spread to widen to more than $15 by the year-end. The widening will come after the spread narrows to $6 or less after a flow reversal of the Seaway pipeline from mid-May, it said. [ID: nL4E8G11XJ] * Iraq's cude oil exports rose to 2.508 million barrels per day in April, from 2.317 million bpd in March as new offshore export terminals helped increase sales. [ID: nL5E8G10N3] * South Sudan accused Sudan of launching an attack on an oil region of the newly independent state and said it was preparing to strike back. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. equities rallied and the Dow industrial average hit its highest level since December 2007, after the higher-that-expected U.S. manufacturing growth in April that helped eased worries about an economic slowdown. * The dollar rebounded from a one-month low against the euro and a 2-1/2-month trough versus the yen as the U.S. manufacturing barometer showed unexpected strength last month. * Copper rose in lighter-than-normal trading as the manufacturing data for China and the United States supported a brighter demand outlook for the industrial metal. * Gold retreated from two-week highs as the dollar rallied on the U. S. manufacturing data which dampened speculation about the U.S. Fed launching more monetary easing. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 106.16 1.29 1.2% 104.39 106.43 230,791 211,453 CLc2 106.50 1.24 1.2% 104.78 106.77 68,873 52,890 LCOc1 119.66 0.19 0.2% 118.80 120.02 157,752 174,064 RBc1 3.0971 -0.0275 -0.9% 3.0745 3.1234 51,273 11,577 RBc2 3.0643 -0.0199 -0.7% 3.0434 3.0854 33,942 50,618 HOc1 3.1771 -0.0071 -0.2% 3.1625 3.1942 44,952 10,044 HOc2 3.1799 -0.0062 -0.2% 3.1668 3.1967 15,929 47,095 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 30 30D AVG Apr 30 NET CHNG CRUDE 543,236 412,374 516,509 1,579,183 -12,814 RBOB 135,429 125,564 183,554 312,081 -11,947 HO 101,803 97,876 136,235 307,319 -2,364