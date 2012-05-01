* U.S. manufacturing best in 10 months, lifts oil
* POLL-U.S. crude stockpiles seen up last week
* Fed officials state views on QE3, market watches
* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EDT, Wednesday
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. crude oil futures started
May by bounding higher on Tuesday and to a five-week high as
U.S. manufacturing growth in April hit the highest in 10 months,
boosting the demand outlook for oil after recent data showed the
economy had lost steam.
The closely watched index of national factory activity from
the private Institute for Supply Management rose to 54.8 from
53.4 in March, beating expectations for a decline to 53.
A pickup in China's official purchasing managers' index for
April also supported oil's demand prospects as it signaled that
the Chinese economy may be recovering from a first quarter
trough.
On Monday, crude futures had fallen, reversing course after
six straight days of gains. The loss was marginal as investors
hoped that the recent spate of bearish economic data will prod
the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt more monetary easing measures.
But Fed officials' views clashed on the issue.
On Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said he
was not inclined to increase monetary policy accommodation,
including more quantitative easing. However, Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans said the Fed has a "tremendous" amount
of room to ease policy as he sees the United States not likely
to see a "burst" of inflation.
In post-settlement trading, crude futures held gains after
the American Petroleum Institute's weekly inventory data showed
that domestic crude stocks rose by 2.0 million barrels last
week, less than the 2.5-million-barrel increase forecast in a
Reuters poll. [EIA/S}
Heating oil and RBOB gasoline futures pared losses as the
industry report showed that those inventories fell much more
than expected.
Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and gasoline,
shrank by 4.2 million barrels, far more than the forecast for a
200,000-barrel decline.
Gasoline stocks slid by 3.9 million barrels, against the
forecast for an 800,000-barrel drop.
Refinery utilization rose 1.0 percentage point, the API
report also showed. The forecast was for a 0.4 percentage point
increase.
Oil investors will await the next set of inventory data,
from the federal Energy Information Administration, due on
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June
delivery closed $1.29 higher, or 1.23 percent, at $106.16
a barrel, the highest settlement since March 27.
* Technical buying gave the contract an added boost as it
hurdled the 50-day average at $105.21, easily breaking through
resistance to hit a session high of $106.43, the highest
intraday price since March 28.
* In London, ICE Brent for June delivery edged up 19
cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $119.66, rebounding from
losses in the two previous sessions.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $13.50 at
the close, from $14.60 on Monday.
* U.S. gasoline demand fell last week by 5.6 percent from
the same week a year ago, even as pump prices declined,
MasterCard's weekly SpendingPulse data showed.
* Marathon Petroleum Corp said it will undertake a
70-day turnaround at its 106,000 bpd refinery in Detroit, after
it completes an upgrade project in the third quarter of this
year.
* Exxon Mobil Corp said there was no change in the
status of the North Line pipeline but expects the South Line
portion of the HLS (Heavy Louisiana Sweet) pipeline to restart
operations this week. [ID: nL4E8G16G6]
* BP Plc plans to return its 225,000 bpd Cherry Point
refinery in Ferndale, Washington, to full service this month
after repairing units damaged by a fire in February and
completion of second quarter maintenance.
* J.P. Morgan Chase revised lower its 2012 price
forecast for U.S. crude, also called West Texas Intermediate, by
$3 to $108 a barrel as it expects the Brent/WTI spread to widen
to more than $15 by the year-end. The widening will come after
the spread narrows to $6 or less after a flow reversal of the
Seaway pipeline from mid-May, it said. [ID: nL4E8G11XJ]
* Iraq's cude oil exports rose to 2.508 million barrels per
day in April, from 2.317 million bpd in March as new offshore
export terminals helped increase sales. [ID: nL5E8G10N3]
* South Sudan accused Sudan of launching an attack on an oil
region of the newly independent state and said it was preparing
to strike back.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities rallied and the Dow industrial average
hit its highest level since December 2007, after the
higher-that-expected U.S. manufacturing growth in April that
helped eased worries about an economic slowdown.
* The dollar rebounded from a one-month low against the
euro and a 2-1/2-month trough versus the yen as the U.S.
manufacturing barometer showed unexpected strength last month.
* Copper rose in lighter-than-normal trading as the
manufacturing data for China and the United States supported a
brighter demand outlook for the industrial metal.
* Gold retreated from two-week highs as the dollar rallied
on the U. S. manufacturing data which dampened speculation about
the U.S. Fed launching more monetary easing.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 106.16 1.29 1.2% 104.39 106.43 230,791 211,453
CLc2 106.50 1.24 1.2% 104.78 106.77 68,873 52,890
LCOc1 119.66 0.19 0.2% 118.80 120.02 157,752 174,064
RBc1 3.0971 -0.0275 -0.9% 3.0745 3.1234 51,273 11,577
RBc2 3.0643 -0.0199 -0.7% 3.0434 3.0854 33,942 50,618
HOc1 3.1771 -0.0071 -0.2% 3.1625 3.1942 44,952 10,044
HOc2 3.1799 -0.0062 -0.2% 3.1668 3.1967 15,929 47,095
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Apr 30 30D AVG Apr 30 NET CHNG
CRUDE 543,236 412,374 516,509 1,579,183 -12,814
RBOB 135,429 125,564 183,554 312,081 -11,947
HO 101,803 97,876 136,235 307,319 -2,364