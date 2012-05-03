* U.S. service sector, retail sales weaken
* OPEC says aims to lower oil prices, producing above target
* Coming up: U.S. April nonfarm payrolls data 8:30 a.m. EDT
Friday
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. crude futures fell for a
second straight day on Thursday, tumbling more than 2 percent on
data indicating slowing economic growth and on increased OPEC
production that the group's secretary general said is intended
to curb high prices.
While the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
aid last week dropped by the most in nearly a year, they fell
from a revised higher level in the previous period, the latest
of several recent upward revisions.
A separate report showed services employment declined in
April to its lowest level since December.
Consumers also appeared to pull back somewhat in April as
several large U.S. retailers, including Target Corp,
Macy's Inc and Gap Inc, missed sales estimates.
Friday's closely watched U.S. April nonfarm payrolls report
is forecast to show the economy added 170,000 jobs. That would
be a rebound from the addition of a meager 120,000 jobs in
March.
OPEC's secretary general said the group is working hard to
bring down oil prices and is pumping much more than its official
target even as exports from cartel-member Iran dwindle.
Higher crude production from Saudi Arabia and data showing
U.S. crude inventories have risen six straight weeks have helped
pull crude futures back from 2012 peaks reached in the first
quarter.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude
fell $2.68, or 2.55 percent, to settle at $102.54 a
barrel, the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14, 2011.
The $102.36 intraday low was a penny below the 100-day moving
average (MA). Crude peaked on Thursday at $105.42.
* NYMEX June RBOB gasoline fell 2.57 cents to settle
at $3.05 a gallon, slipping to $3.0450 intraday, nearing the
100-day MA at $3.0294.
* The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council
put pressure on Iran to allay international concern about its
nuclear program, and said they expected talks with Tehran to
lead to concrete steps toward a negotiated solution.
* The UAE's oil pipeline for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz
is complete and exports are expected to start within three
months, UAE Oil Minister Mohammed al-Hamli said.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to May 19, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest
weekly estimate.
* Crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub rose
by 1 million barrels from April 27 to May 1 to hit a fresh
record, according to a report by industry data provider
Genscape.
* Western Refining plans turnarounds on the northern
plant in 2013 and southern plant in 2014 at its 122,000-bpd El
Paso, Texas refinery.
* The CME Group sought to clarify new rules in its
margin policy for non-hedge positions, amid consternation among
Chicago and New York traders about the abruptness of the change
that will increase trading costs by about a third for the
exchange's most-active participants.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell as economic data sent mixed signals on
the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while
shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor results.
* Copper fell in moderate dealings, on track for its first
weekly loss in the past three, after a double-dose of soft data
from the United States dented global growth prospects, already
down on China's slowdown and Europe's spiraling debt crisis.
* The euro slipped against the dollar a fourth straight day
as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more positive
than expected assessment of the region's economy but left the
door open for policy easing.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. April nonfarm payrolls data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) on Friday.
* U.S Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 102.54 -2.68 -2.6% 102.36 105.42 302,832 256,649
CLc2 102.92 -2.66 -2.5% 102.76 105.77 82,797 81,852
LCOc1 116.08 -2.12 -1.8% 115.92 118.45 225,133 216,217
RBc1 3.0500 -0.0257 -0.8% 3.0450 3.0983 49,551 57,385
RBc2 3.0078 -0.0338 -1.1% 3.0034 3.0565 35,594 23,811
HOc1 3.0869 -0.0556 -1.8% 3.0828 3.1482 59,054 73,120
HOc2 3.0902 -0.0544 -1.7% 3.0869 3.1496 21,437 25,330
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT May 02 30D AVG May 02 NET CHNG
CRUDE 651,896 596,243 517,800 1,600,302 1,705
RBOB 130,946 114,064 183,417 302,610 -926
HO 133,579 172,819 134,898 307,319 -2,364