* U.S. April nonfarm jobs growth weaker than expected
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures fall below $2/gln
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. crude futures fell nearly 4
percent on Friday as data showing weakening job growth in the
United States added to concerns about slowing economic activity.
U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April and more people
stopped looking for work, adding to worries about slowing
economic growth.
Employers added 115,000 workers to their payrolls last
month, the Labor Department said, well below economists'
expectations. The unemployment rate ticked down by a tenth of a
point to a three-year low of 8.1 percent, but only because a
drop in the number of people hunting for jobs shrank the labor
force.
Confusion of upcoming margin changes at the CME Group's New
York Mercantile Exchange and technical selling after U.S. crude
fell back under $100 a barrel and Brent crude fell below its
200-day moving average also helped pressure oil prices, analysts
and brokers said.
U.S. gasoline futures dropped more than 2 percent, sliding
below $3 a gallon for the first time since February and dropping
below the 100-day moving average.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude
fell $4.05, or 3.95 percent, to settle at $98.49 a
barrel, after trading from $97.51 to $102.72.
* For the week, NYMEX crude fell $6.44, or 6.1 percent, the
biggest weekly percentage loss since the week to Sept. 23, when
prices fell 9 percent.
* NYMEX June RBOB fell 7.42 cents, or 2.43 percent,
to settle at $2.9758 a gallon. For the week, RBOB fell 20.86
cents, or 6.5 percent.
* NYMEX June heating oil fell 7.81 cents, or 2.53
percent, to settle at $3.0088 a gallon. For the week, heating
oil fell 17.54 cents, or 5.5 percent.
* Brent June crude fell $2.90, or 2.50 percent, to
settle at $113.18 a barrel, below the 200-day moving average of
$133.66. For the week, Brent fell $6.65, or 5.5 percent.
* Royal Dutch Shell said it had declared force
majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil liftings due to oil
theft and that 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production
had been shut down.
* The North Sea Forties oil stream is scheduled to load
around 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, a trade source
said on Friday, up slightly from 368,000 bpd originally planned
in May.
* Valero Energy Corp is evaluating the economics of
restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking and
alkylation units at its 125,000-bpd Meraux, Louisiana, refinery,
which have been shut since January.
* The U.S. State Department confirmed it has received a new
application from TransCanada Corp for a
pipeline to run from the U.S.-Canada border to Steele City,
Nebraska.
MARKETS
* Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp
selloff after a slowdown in job creation in the world's top
economy raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects
for U.S. growth.
* Copper fell to its lowest level in more than a week as a
second-straight month of soft U.S. employment growth fed worries
about the health of the global economy, while tight supplies of
the metal outside of China kept losses in check.
* The dollar slid against the yen, but rallied against
currencies linked to global growth, as investors sought safety
after U.S. jobs data provided further evidence the economic
recovery was losing momentum.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at
4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 98.49 -4.05 -4.0% 97.51 102.72 424,827 316,883
CLc2 98.88 -4.04 -3.9% 97.90 103.08 92,733 87,588
LCOc1 113.18 -2.90 -2.5% 111.76 116.29 317,505 231,991
RBc1 2.9758 -0.0742 -2.4% 2.9407 3.0525 54,202 61,395
RBc2 2.9330 -0.0748 -2.5% 2.8935 3.0100 34,625 36,142
HOc1 3.0088 -0.0781 -2.5% 2.9796 3.094 71,479 65,626
HOc2 3.0131 -0.0771 -2.5% 2.9841 3.0977 21,349 22,651
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT May 03 30D AVG May 03 NET CHNG
CRUDE 849,522 678,769 522,556 1,608,711 -8,409
RBOB 133,962 143,502 183,417 302,610 -926
HO 145,928 142,310 134,898 307,319 -2,364