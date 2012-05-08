* API says U.S. crude stocks up 7.8 mln bbls last week
* U.S. summer gasoline outlook falls from $4 danger zone
* Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. crude oil futures fell for
the fifth straight day on Tuesday as Europe's political and
economic troubles deepened on post-election uncertainty in
Greece and worries about growing U.S. stockpiles persisted, both
raising more concerns about oil demand.
Front-month U.S., crude ended at its lowest level
since February and posted its biggest five-day loss since
October, with no respite in sight as euro zone debt troubles
continue and U.S. weekly inventory data was forecast to show the
sixth straight week of increases in crude oil stockpiles.
Greece sank deeper into crisis when the Leftist candidate
for prime minister set conditions for a new coalition which the
biggest party said would destroy the country.
Adding to Greece's troubles, The European Central Bank will
not renegotiate the nation's bailout package and there are no
alternatives to sticking with it if it wants to stay in the euro
zone, ECB Executive Boarde member Joerg Asmussesn was quoted as
saying.
Both U.S. June gasoline and heating oil futures gained,
recovering late as global benchmark Brent crude slashed
its losses significantly.
In post-settlement trading, U.S. crude extended losses after
the industry group American Petroleum Institute said that
domestic crude stocks jumped 7.8 million barrels in the week to
May 4, nearly four times the forecast for a 2.0 million increase
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Distillate stocks fell 2.7 million barrels, countering the
forecast for a 100,000 barrel rise and gasoline stocks plunged
5.0 million barrels, leaving in the dust expectations for a
100,000 barrel decline.
Refinery utilization rose 1.1 percentage points, the API
said, far more than the forecast for a 0.3 percentage point
increase.
Traders await the weekly data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration, considered more comprehensive than
the API's, on Wednesday morning for a further guidance of
fundamentals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June
delivery settled at $97.01 a barrel, falling 93 cents, or
0.95 percent, the lowest front-month settlement since Feb. 6.
* In five days, front-month crude tumbled $9.15, or 8.62
percent, the biggest five-day loss for U.S. front-month crude
since Oct. 4, 2011, when prices fell 10.4 percent, according to
Reuters data.
* In London, ICE June Brent crude settled at $112.73
a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.38 percent, the lowest Brent
front-month settlement since Feb. 2.
* In five days, Brent crude has fallen $6.93, or 5.79
percent, the biggest five-day loss since Oct. 4, 2011, when
prices fell 6.86 percent, according to Reuters data.
* Brent's premium over U.S. crude widened to $15.72 at the
close, from $15.22 on Monday.
* Prices for U.S. regular gasoline will average $3.79 a
gallon between April and September this year, the same national
average posted last week and just 8 cents above prices a year
ago, the U.S. Energy Department said in a monthly forecast.
* Oil production from non-OPEC nations will average 52.6
million barrels per day this year, 100,000 bpd lower from the
DOE's previous forecast. U.S. oil production will average 6.2
million bpd this year, 500,000 bpd higher from last year, the
DOE also said.
* Tankers carrying Alaska North Slope oil to the U.S. West
Coast are returning with some crude still on board because
refinery shutdowns have cut demand, a BP Plc spokesman
said.
* Iran is accepting payments in yuan for some of the crude
oil it supplies to China, the Iranian ambassador the United Arab
Emirates said.
* India's crude oil imports from Iran declined by about 34
percent in April compared with March, deeper than expected and
the first sign of New Delhi implementing cuts in supplies from
the sanctions-hit Islamic republic.
* Sudan's crude oil production at the Heglig oilfield will
increase to 80,0000 barrels per day, from a current capacity of
about 55,0000 bpd, and exploration deals for six blocks will be
signed soon as it moves to make up for a big loss in oil
exports, its oil minister said. [ID: nL5E8G8BAI]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell for a seventh straight session against the
dollar on concerns that political uncertainty in Greece and a
French change in leadership could undermine austerity plans
viewed as central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
* Major U.S. equity indexes tumbled as Wall Street fell to a
two-month low over new questions about Europe's ability to fend
off a deeper crisis in the debt-stricken region.
* Copper fell to a two-week low, pressured by a weak euro on
uncertainties spawned by Greece's political troubles that
reignited fears about the euro zone debt crisis and raised
worries about the demand outlook for industrial metals.
* Gold fell about 2 percent in heavy trading, briefly
breaking below $1,600 an ounce as worries about the euro zone
debt crisis would worsen triggered a technical selloff.
* UPCOMING EVENTS, DATA
* U.S. weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EST, Thursday
* U.S. international trade for March, 8:30 a.m. EST,
Thursday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 97.01 -0.93 -1.0% 95.52 98.12 309,233 300,474
CLc2 97.37 -0.94 -1.0% 95.90 98.48 93,311 83,004
LCOc1 112.73 -0.43 -0.4% 110.53 113.64 239,722 159,882
RBc1 2.9944 0.0203 0.7% 2.9352 3.0175 47,106 46,625
RBc2 2.9394 0.0107 0.4% 2.8839 2.9585 35,700 25,056
HOc1 2.9901 0.0087 0.3% 2.9380 2.9998 54,373 61,582
HOc2 2.9929 0.0077 0.3% 2.9414 3.0021 27,809 23,888
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT May 07 30D AVG May 07 NET CHNG
CRUDE 613,599 594,512 545,847 1,601,023 12,790
RBOB 128,980 101,847 179,165 312,400 1,558
HO 136,220 135,344 137,108 307,279 -3,898