* U.S. jobless claims fell last week, supportive to oil * OPEC says oil supply plentiful, limits oil gains * Coming up: CFTC trader positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday, snapping a string of six lower settlements, as supportive labor and trade data from the United States countered disappointing Chinese trade data and higher OPEC production. Investors hoped for better demand for petroleum after news that U.S. initial jobless claims edged down last week. The data eased concerns about a deteriorating labor market, though the drop was from a revised higher level. The four-week moving average, considered a better measure of labor market trends, also fell. A separate report showed the U.S. trade deficit widened in March. Exports hit a record high and imports rose, indicating firming underlying demand. Brent crude slipped and U.S. crude gains were limited by the unsettled Greek political situation and weak Chinese trade data. No. 2 oil consumer China saw its exports and imports in April grow at a far slower rate than forecast. Greek political parties engaged in a last-gasp attempt to form a government and avoid new elections on Thursday after recent elections plunged the debt-ridden country into crisis. The deadlock prompted a stream of warnings by European leaders that Greece would be thrown out of the euro if it did not stick to the terms of the bailout. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude rose 27 cents, or 0.28 percent, to settle at $97.08 a barrel, having traded from $96.08, below the 200-day moving average of $96.28, and reaching $97.69. * OPEC said its production rose in April to 31.62 million barrels per day (bpd) as Iraq and Libya ramped up. OPEC in December set its official supply target at 30 million bpd. * Saudi Arabia will supply crude oil to its customers in June at the same volume as May. * Iran cut its official selling prices for June-loading crude to Asia from May as it seeks to encourage Asian buyers, but raised prices to Europe where buyers have mostly retreated, trading sources said. * Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 430,000 bpd in the four weeks to May 26, UK consultancy Oil Movements said. * Middle distillate inventories independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil hub fell in the week to Thursday, independent analyst Pieter Kulsen said. Gasoline stocks rose 9.5 percent. MARKETS NEWS * The Dow and the S&P 500 managed a slim gain as investors dipped back into the market after a weak stretch, but a disappointing outlook from tech bellwether Cisco Systems and caution about Europe limited gains. * Copper rose for the first time in six sessions, recovering from the prior day's three-week low below $8,000 a tonne after a double-dose of upbeat data from the United States helped draw in buyers. * Gold rose, after three-days of losses, as bargain hunters waded into the market after prices fell sharply this week on worries about a worsening European debt crisis. * The euro gained against the dollar, snapping eight straight sessions of declines and bouncing from its recent 3-1/2-month low as stress in Spanish debt markets eased and Greece secured funds to repay its bondholders. With a drop in U.S. claims for unemployment benefits, the dollar gained against the yen and the dollar index strengthened. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 97.08 0.27 0.3% 96.08 97.69 256,011 332,865 CLc2 97.41 0.26 0.3% 96.42 98.04 88,727 101,118 LCOc1 112.73 -0.47 -0.4% 112.12 113.64 188,950 239,776 RBc1 3.0102 -0.0139 -0.5% 2.9915 3.0249 51,276 83,456 RBc2 2.9422 -0.0148 -0.5% 2.9240 2.9581 44,923 62,700 HOc1 2.9834 -0.0157 -0.5% 2.9738 3.0065 39,144 61,478 HOc2 2.9877 -0.0138 -0.5% 2.9773 3.0093 23,087 25,898 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT May 09 30D AVG May 09 NET CHNG CRUDE 518,979 660,026 558,602 1,573,623 17,303 RBOB 137,473 227,394 179,279 313,370 -439 HO 95,788 139,240 137,261 307,279 -3,898