* Greek turmoil, weak euro zone data, spurs another sell-off
* China eases bank reserve rule to perk up bank lending
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. crude futures slumped to a
five-month low on Monday as Greece's inability to form a new
government raised fears it might exit the euro zone and worries
about China's economic slowdown persisted, sparking a broad
commodities sell-off.
Concerns about the euro zone economy were unabated as data
showed that factory output in the region fell in March, adding
to recent disappointing reports indicating the bloc's recession
may not be as mild as analysts had thought.
In China, its central bank reduced bank reserve requirements
in a bid to increase lending funds and forestall a deeper slide
in the world's second largest economy. The move came after
dismal industrial production data released on
Friday.
The Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB index a closely
followed indicator for commodities, fell more than 1 percent to
below 290 points, its lowest since October 2010. The index is
now down 6 percent on the year after a downtrend that began with
the drop in oil prices over the past few weeks.
Oil prices have found a long-term floor at $90-$95 per
barrel and nearby spot oil prices could rise sharply if Middle
East tensions increase again, the co-heads of trading company
Mercuria said.
Meanwhile, U.S. crude stockpiles were forecast to have risen
1.5 million barrels in the week to May 11, according to a
preliminary Reuters poll ahead of weekly inventory data.
Gasoline stocks were forecast up 200,000 barrels while
distillate stocks were projected to have been unchanged, the
poll showed.
Refinery utilization rates were forecast 0.5 percentage
points higher, the poll also showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude
closed $1.35 lower, or 1.4 percent, at $94.78 a barrel, the
lowest since Dec. 19, when front-month crude settled at $93.88.
It posted an intraday low of $93.65, also the lowest for
front-month crude since Dec. 19..
* In London, ICE June Brent crude fell for the third
straight session and settled at $111.57, dipping 69 cents, or
0.61 percent. It marked the lowest settlement for front-month
Brent since Feb. 1, when prices closed at $111.56. June Brent
hit a session low of $110.04, the lowest since Jan. 25's
intraday low of $108.91.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $16.79,
from $16.13 on Friday.
* NYMEX June RBOB settled down 4.18 cents, or 1.39
percent, at $2.9590 a gallon. It dropped to a session low of
$2.9432, lowest since May 8's $2.9352.
* NYMEX June heating oil closed 3.41 cents lower or
1.15 percent, at $2.9295. It slid to a session low of $2.9144,
lowest for front-month heating oil since Dec. 30.
* U.S. refined product margins rose 14.6 percent on average
in the week ended May 11, with numbers rising across all
regions, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report. ID:nL1E8GE3WC]
* Valero Energy Corp said the gasoline-making fluid
catalytic cracker at its 170,000 barrel-per-day refinery in
McKee, Texas, was back in operation after a planned five-week
overhaul.[ID: nWNAB0759]
* Sunoco Inc was still in the process of repairing a
fire-damaged crude distillation unit at its 335,000 bpd refinery
in Philadelphia and was expected to start the feed to the unit
either Thursday or Friday this week, a source familiar with
refinery operations said. [ID: nL1E8GE9KN]
* U.S. oil refiners are expected to shut 821,000 bpd of
capacity in the week ending May 18, down from 1.12 million bpd
last week, data from research company IIR Energy showed.
* Fluor Corp CEO David Seaton said it sees no signs
that a shale gas-driven boom in U.S. petrochemicals will slow
down,
* Turkey has reduced its crude oil imports from Iran steeply
in April from unusually high levels in March but its purchases
were still close to last year's average, indicating that Ankara
has yet to slash buying to the extent sought by Washington, data
from shipping sources showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro slipped to a new four-month low as political
turmoil in Greece highlighted the risk it might exit the euro
zone, while worries about slowing Chinese and global growth
drove down higher-yielding currencies.
* U.S. equities slid as investors worried about the euro
zone's political upheavals and softening Chinese economy.
* Copper crumbled to a four-month low amid the broad
commodities slump on fears of a slowdown in global economic
growth amid the political impasse in Greece and further signs of
a struggling Chinese economy.
* Gold dropped to a 4-1/2-month low on the worsening euro
zone debt crisis in the wake of a political deadlock in Greece
that fueled risk aversion and pressured the euro.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute's petroleum inventory report
for the week to May 11, 4:30 a.m. EDT (2030 GMT) Tuesday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly petroleum
inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT)
