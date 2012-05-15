* U.S. economic data mixed, points to slower growth * German GDP surprisingly up, but euro zone growth flat * Greek political turmoil continues to roil markets * POLL-U.S. crude stocks up last week, products down * Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT, Wednesday NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. crude futures extended losses in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude inventories rose sharply last week, dwarfing the forecast in a Reuters poll and adding to oil demand worries. Crude futures earlier settled lower for a third straight day as political turmoil in Greece stoked worries that it might exit the euro zone, outweighing upbeat German GDP data and a mixed set of U.S. economic reports pointing to continued, through slower, growth. The euro slumped on worries about Greece while the dollar rose, prompting investors to spurn trades in riskier assets such as equities and major commodities such as oil and metals. Euro zone worries persisted even though data showed that the region narrowly avoided recession in early 2012, official data showed. However, the bloc's debt crisis had weakened the French and Italian economies. This added to concerns about bleaker prospects for oil demand, a problem that has already kept investors queasy following weak industrial production data from China last week. The industry group Amerian Petrioleum Institute said that in the week to May 11, domestic crude stocks shot up by 6.6 million barrels, far above the forecast for a 1.7 million barrel increase. Crude stocks in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for U.S.-traded crude oil futures, jumped 2.8 million barrels, the API said. Gasoline stocks fell 2.6 million barrels while distillate stocks declined 1.6 million barrels, the API said, both well above the forecast for drawdowns of 500,000 barrels and 600,000 barrels, respectdively. Refinery utilization fell 0.2 percentage points, the API said, against the forecast for an increase of 0.4 percentage points. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude settled at $93.88 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.84 percent, after trading between $93.78 and $95.48. Since the beginning of the month, the contract has fallen $12.18, or 11.5 percent. * In post-settlement trading, June crude extended the day's low to $93.18 and further fell to $93.02, the lowest since Dec. 19's intraday low of $92.54, after issuance of the API data. * In London, ICE June Brent crude expired, rising after three days of losses, to close up 67 cents, or 0.60 percent at $112.24. * Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $18.80, the widest since April 13. It closed at $18.26, up from Monday's $16.79. * NYMEX June heating oil settled up 0.35 cent at $2.9330 a gallon, after trading as low as $2.9129, the lowest since Dec. 30. * NYMEX June RBOB gasoline closed down 1.49 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $2.9441, the lowest since Feb. 7. * Nine days following an inconclusive vote that failed to result in the formation of a government, Greece said it will hold a new election, prolonging a political crisis that pushes the country closer to bankruptcy and exit from the euro. * U.S. retail sales rose 0.1 percent in April, slightly below forecast and consumer prices were flat in the same period, but a report on manufacturing in New York was sharply higher than expected. [ID: nL1E8GF312] * U.S. business inventories rose modestly in March, a Commerce Department report showed, a sign that first quarter growth estimated at 2.2 percent would be revised lower. * U.S. economic growth is set to slow in the current quarter from an alreadey modest pace and job creation will remain tepid before a slight acceleration in the second half of the year, a Reuters poll showed. * About 30.7 million people will drive to destinations 50 miles (80.5 km) or more away from home between May 24 and 28, the Memorial Day holiday weekend that kicks off the peak driving season in the United States, according to a forecast from travel group AAA. The forecast tops the 30.3 million people that drove to their desinations during the holiday weekend last year. * The euro zone's gross domestic product stagnated in the first quarter, according to official data. It was a touch better than forecasts of a 0.2 percent dip and dodged a technical recession following a 0.3 percent contraction in the last quarter of 2011. * A jump in exports pushed Germany to a surprisingly strong economic growth of 0.5 percent in the first quarter, beating forecasts and bouncing back from a contraction of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011. [ID: nL5E8GF1SE] MARKETS NEWS * The euro dropped to a four-month low against the U.S. dollar after Greece failed to form a government and said it would hold new elections, raising the risk it could eventually exit the euro zone. * U.S. equities fell for the eighth day in 10 as the political uncertainty in Greece gave investors a reason to be cautious about putting more bets in stocks. * Gold slipped to a fresh 4-1/2-month low as the euro continued to lose ground against the dollar amid the political troubles in Greece that led investors to spurn risky assets. UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS * U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.98 -0.80 -0.8% 93.02 95.48 269,385 251,994 CLc2 94.35 -0.78 -0.8% 93.40 95.83 113,525 79,881 LCOc1 112.24 0.67 0.6% 110.93 112.67 146,087 199,082 RBc1 2.9441 -0.0149 -0.5% 2.9223 2.9766 43,185 62,268 RBc2 2.8916 -0.0100 -0.3% 2.8734 2.9189 42,415 47,988 HOc1 2.9330 0.0035 0.1% 2.9129 2.9434 50,508 57,243 HOc2 2.9386 0.0027 0.1% 2.9201 2.9501 30,901 29,576 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT May 14 30D AVG May 14 NET CHNG CRUDE 570,929 501,848 560,057 1,535,076 16,336 RBOB 136,248 143,820 174,366 314,100 541 HO 130,299 131,328 134,318 312,618 4,821